Watch Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather Live Stream on Fanmio PPV

The big Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul boxing event will take place on June 6 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida live streamed on Fanmio.

Mayweather who is widely considered the greatest boxer of our generation and the biggest Pay-Per-View star in history will take on a popular YouTube star Logan Paul in an exhibition where he will be at a serious height and weight disadvantage.

Paul who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall was required to weigh in at 190-lbs on Saturday’s official weigh-in but he will likely balloon back to 200 plus pounds on fight night.

Mayweather who weighed in at 155-lbs will likely only be that weight on fight night and will be in against his biggest foe who is also much younger than him at 26 years old.

The fight is a spectacle and not a professional bout, but anything can happen because there will be no headgear and the two will use 10oz gloves.

It will be an event that Logan Paul fans will enjoy as well as the casual fight fight who enjoys seeing these type of events.

Another non boxing celebrity who will appear on tonight’s card is Former NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson will make his boxing debut against an MMA and bare knuckle boxer Brian Maxwell in the opening bout of the PPV event.

Ochocinco who was best known as a speedy and flamboyant wide receiver was humble heading into tonight’s fight because as he said this is new territory for him and he believes one must be humble when they learning and not the best at their craft yet. It will be a cruiserweight exhibition not professional.

The Fanmio PPV live stream airs on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 8:00pm EST (Fanmio.com).

