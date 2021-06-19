Watch Naoya Inoue vs Michael Dasmarinas Fight Live Stream on ESPN

The Monster from Japan, Naoya Inoue returns to defend his WBA and IBF bantamweight titles against rugged challenger from the Philippines Michael Dasmarinas Live on ESPN.

Top Rank promotions will host the event at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas and it will also feature a Women’s bantamweight championship between WBO champion Mikaela Mayer and challenger Erica Farias.

Former world champion Isaac Dogboe of Ghana will also be on the card against tough contender Adam Lopez in what could be an action packed featherweight showcase.

Inoue (20-0, 17 KOs) is considered one of the top pound for pound fighters in the world and is well known for his vicious one punch KO power.

The man known as the Monster defeated the Filipino-American boxing legend and current WBC bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire in a very grueling battle that would end up going all 12 rounds to capture the WBA title.

In his last fight he stopped Australian contender Jason Maloney in the 7th round on Halloween day and he is now ready to put on another big Knockout show in front of a Las Vegas crowd.

Dasmarinas (30-2-1, 20 KOs) is a huge underdog and unknown coming into tonight’s fight. The Filipino boxer has good power but isn’t a slick boxer, if he pulls off the upset it would be a big shocker and we could see a Filipino vs Filipino title unification bout between Dasmarinas and Nonito Donaire.

Fight Card

Bantamweight Championship – Naoya Inoue vs. Michael Dasmarinas (WBA, IBF titles)

Women’s Super Featherweight Championship – Mikaela Mayer vs. Erica Farias (WBO title)

Featherweight – Adam Lopez vs. Isaac Dogboe

Junior Welterweight – Lindolfo Delgado vs. Salvador Briceno

Lightweight – Eric Puente vs. Jose Antonio Meza

Junior Welterweight – Omar Rosario vs. JJ Mariano

UNIFIED BANTAMWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP Naoya Inoue vs. Michael Dasmarinas Saturday, June 19, 2021 – 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on ESPN and Live Stream on ESPN+.

