Watch Official Celebrity Boxing: Aaron Carter vs. Lamar Odom Live Stream on FITE TV

Official Celebrity Boxing heads to the Showboat Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey for a fun night of Celebrity boxing action on June 11 headlined by NBA basketball great Lamar Odom and Pop singing sensation Aaron Carter, live on Pay-Per-View.

Rap legend and actor Ice-T and his wife Coco will host the event with Ice-T doing color commentary during the fights.

Lamar Odom, 41, who played for many NBA basketball teams including the Los Angeles Lakers is ready to knockout Aaron Carter.

Odom feels his size alone will be enough to win him the fight and all he will have to do is pump his jab because at 6 feet 9 inches tall he will tower over the 5 foot 8 inch Carter.

Carter, 33, began his pop singing career at the age of 9 selling millions of records and touring alongside his brother Nick Carter and the Backstreet Boys in the late 90s and early 2000s.

With the rush of fame he didn’t have a normal childhood and was surrounded by drugs and the wild life. Carter like Odom had issues with drugs but both celebs are clean and sober and ready to put on a show for the fans.

This will not be an professional boxing bout but an exhibition with headgear.

The event will also include a match between two hip hop stars Peter Gunz and music executive and Love & Hip Hop reality star Cisco Rosado.

CELEBRITY BOXING FIGHT CARD

BASKETBALLER LAMAR ODOM vs. POP STAR AARON CARTER

DREW BOURNET vs. WIDENECK

PETER GUNZ vs. CISCO ROSADO

“THE LATIN LOVER” HAZEL ROCHE vs. TIM WITHERSPOON

DEEJ SWARTZ vs. STEVE KORPUZE

JAR OF HOPE CEO JAMES ROFFONE vs. TOMMY MOOSE

Official Celebrity Boxing: Lamar Odom vs. Aaron Carter Live Stream, will be shown live on Pay-Per-View Friday, June 11, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. ET. Pay-Per-View cost is $29.99 (taxes and fees may apply) on Fite.TV (www.fite.tv/watch/celebrity-boxing-odom-vs-carter/).

