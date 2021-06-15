Watch Paul Gallen vs Justis Huni Live Stream on Kayo

Former NRL rugby star Paul Gallen will take on Olympic hopeful Justis Huni in a battle of heavyweight undefeated Aussies on June 16th at the ICC Exhibition Centre, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

Gallen, 39, is 12 and 0 with 1 draw and 6 wins by way of knockout. The undefeated heavyweight started boxing late but was able to manage some big wins including one against former UFC star Mark Hunt and in his most recent bout knocking out former WBA heavyweight champion Lucas Browne in the first round.

The win over Browne was shocking and proved Gallen is more than just a sideshow, he might be close to 40 years old but he believes he is in tip top shape and conditioning and is young 39, because he hasn’t been damaged from years of boxing.

Tonight he will be in against a fellow undefeated Aussie who is much younger and more technical than himself.

Huni, 22, is unbeaten with a record of 4 wins, 0 losses and 3 wins by KO. Huni comes from Brisbane and as an amateur he won a bronze medal in the super heavyweight division at the 2019 AIBA World Championships in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

For Huni he wants to end all the hype surrounding Gallen and believes his skill, youth and size will be too much giving him the advantages to end the fight when he pleases.

Huni is one of Australia’s hottest boxing prospects and is a good entry into the heavyweight division and he claims the people want him to put and end to Gallens sideshow boxing run.

The two main event fighters will make a hefty sum for their bout. Gallen will make $1.275 million AUD, and Huni will pocket $225,000 AUD.

Fight Card

Heavyweight – Justis Huni vs. Paul Gallen

Middleweight – Issac Hardman vs. Emmanuel Carlos

Middleweight – Andrei Mikhailovich vs. Alex Hanan

Featherweight – Sam Goodman vs. Nort Beauchamp

Cruiserweight – Jason Whateley vs. Victor Oganov

Gallen vs Huni – $59.95

Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 7:00 pm AEST

Replay 6:00 am, 12:00 pm & 6:00 pm on Thursday

www.mainevent.com.au/boxing/gallen-v-huni-5905-2120

