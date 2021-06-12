Watch Social Gloves: YouTubers vs. TikTokers Austin McBroom vs. Bryce Hall Live Stream

The biggest social media boxing event Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms Youtube vs. TikTok will take place on June 12, 2021 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens in Florida.

Tonight’s event is following in the trend of popular YouTuber and social media celebs going into boxing set by Logan Paul, KSI and Jake Paul.

The Social Gloves event will be headlined by Austin McBroom the founder of the popular YouTube channel The Ace Family and TikTok star Bryce Hall squaring off in the main event.

The co-main event has TikToker Tayler Holder taking on the goofy and cringeworthy YouTube gamer AnEsonGib.

McBroom trained seriously for the fight and received pointers from boxing greats Mikey Garcia, Regis Prograis, and Evander Holyfield.

Hall and Holder who are good friends trained with boxing star and social media influencer Ryan Garcia and received valuable advice from Mexican boxing star Canelo Alvarez before their respective bouts.

Deji will take on pretty boy TikTok teen idol Vinnie Hacker and the card will be stacked with loads of fights between social media stars for a fun filled event that will also feature top music acts and entertainment.

The event will include live musical performances from popular Miami based DJ Khaled, Lil Baby and popular rap group Migos.

Cybertino is the exclusive NFT partner of the event and every Pay-Per-View Live stream purchase will come with a Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms NFT.

Before the PPV main live stream fans can watch the Free pre-show undercard matchups featuring Ben Azelart, Cale Saurage, Landon McBroom, and Ryan Johnston all ready to throw down and put on a show for the fans.

Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms YouTubers vs. TikTokers Fight Card

Austin McBroom vs. Bryce Hall

AnEsonGib vs. Tayler Holder

Deji vs. Vinnie Hacker

DDG vs. Nate Wyatt

Faze Jarvis vs. Michael Le

Tanner Fox vs. Ryland Storms

Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT on (https://socialgloves.livexlive.com)

