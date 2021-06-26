Watch Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Masayoshi Nakatani Fight Live Stream on ESPN

One of the greatest Amateur boxing champions of all time and former unified lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko returns to the ring on Saturday night against Japans Masayoshi Nakatani on the Top Rank on ESPN+ live stream from Las Vegas.

Lomachenko (14-2, 10 KOs) is one of the few boxers in the world to win two Olympic gold medals in boxing and became a world boxing champion with under 5 professional bouts.

The Ukrainian boxing star is already a certified hall of fame fighter, but despite losing his titles against Teofimo Lopez back in October, he still has the motivation to become the champion again at lightweight.

After his fight with Lopez he had revealed that he entered the fight with a very bad shoulder and immediately got surgery following his loss to the undefeated Lopez.

Lomachenko wants a rematch but believes Lopez is afraid to give him one and coming up with so many excuses as to why he won’t do it. In boxing it’s unusual for a fighter to not rematch the champion he won the titles from, but Lopez feels that if Loma beat him in a close fight he wouldn’t have gave him a rematch.

Tonight Loma will take on one of Teofimo’s toughest foes, in the 6 foot tall Masayoshi Nakatani (19-1, 13 KOs), who is coming off a sensational 9th round knock out win of Puerto Rican Felix Verdejo.

Tonight’s event takes place at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada and is promoted by Top Rank promotions and broadcast live on ESPN+ streaming service.

Fight Card

Lightweight – Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Masayoshi Nakatani

Middleweight – Robert Brant vs. Janibek Alimkhanuly

Welterweight – Giovani Santillan vs. Cecil McCalla

Bantamweight – Robert Rodriguez vs. Luis Fernando Saavedra

Bantamweight – Floyd Diaz vs. Jaime Jasso

Heavyweight – Guido Vianello vs. Marlon Williams

Super Bantamweight – Subaru Murata vs. Keven Monroy

Lightweight – DeMichael Harris vs. Jonatan Hernan Godoy

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Masayoshi Nakatani Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT Live Stream on ESPN+.

