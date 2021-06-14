Xander Zayas: I pick Manny Pacquiao to beat Errol Spence Jr.

One of Puerto Rico’s rising boxing stars Xander Zayas signed with Top Rank promotions at the age of 16 and instead of waiting to be able to compete in the Olympic games he decided to go pro and boasts a record of 9 wins and 0 losses and 7 wins by knockout.

The 18-year-old from San Juan, Puerto Rico recently fought Larry Fryers of Ireland on June 12th on the undercard of Shakur Stevenson vs Jeremia Nakathila and stopped the his opponent in the third round.

Zayas who competes in the welterweight division was excited by the news that one of his favorite boxers Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao will return to the ring on August 21st against undefeated unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr.

Before his fight with Larry Fryers, he told YouTube boxing channel Fino Boxing that he is rooting for Manny Pacquiao and picks him 100 percent to beat the dangerous and younger Errol Spence Jr..

“That’s going to be a great fight, I have Manny Pacquiao winning that fight,” Zayas told Fino Boxing. “Manny Pacquiao is athletic. At 42 years old he still moves like he’s 20. He still has the speed, the power, and I think he is going to give Errol Spence a good fight and I believe he is going to win. I pick Manny 100 percent.

The top prospect believes the Filipino ring legend is able to still compete at the age of 42 because he has the experience and athleticism that sets him apart.

“I mean he has been doing it for so long. Eight-time division world champion, he’s just been doing it for so long it’s something that you don’t lose. When you are athletic, when you have what it takes to be at the highest level you can do it for however long you want to do it and I think he’s that guy.

Zayas gave his take on the debate surrounding who had a better career Manny Pacquiao or Floyd Mayweather and he believes it all comes down to preference and who you are a fan of the most.

“I think it depends on how you look at it. I think if you are a Pacquiao fan, you will go for Pacquiao. If you are a Floyd fan, you will go for Floyd. In this case I’m a Pacquiao fan more than Floyd so I will go with Pacquiao,” said Zayas.

