Bellator 263: Pitbull Freire vs. AJ McKee Free Fight Live Stream on YouTube

Bellator MMA comes to the Fabulous Form in Inglewood, California to host a championship event between Patricio “Pitbull” Freire and undefeated challenger AJ McKee on July 31, 2021 on Showtime.

Pitbull is the current Bellator MMA featherweight champion and the mixed martial arts veteran has been with the company since 2010.

The 34-year-old Brazilian has held the lightweight and featherweight titles in Bellator and hasn’t lost a fight since 2016 when he lost to Benson Henderson due to leg injury.

Tonight he wants to prove that his experience will be too much for the confident young challenger AJ McKee who is drawing inspiration from the Los Angeles crowd to try to upset the Brazilian native.

McKee, 26, comes from a fighting family with his father Antonio McKee having competed in MMA since 1999 and also acting as his head trainer.

The Long Beach, California native has gone undefeated since turning pro in 2015 with Bellator. That is an impressive 17 fight win streak and he now feels prepared to take the championship belt from the reigning champion in front of a packed hometown crowd at The Forum.

Fight fans will be able to watch the preliminary undercard and countdown show free on Bellator MMA and Showtime Sports YouTube pages. The Live stream begins at 4:00 PM PT and the main card will be shown on Showtime and the Showtime App.

Showtime Main Card

Featherweight Championship – Patricio Freire (Champ) vs. A. J. McKee

Featherweight – Mads Burnell vs. Emmanuel Sanchez

Lightweight – Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Manny Muro

Lightweight – Brent Primus vs. Islam Mamedov

Lightweight – Goiti Yamauchi vs. Chris Gonzalez

YouTube Preliminary Card

Women’s Flyweight – Vanessa Porto vs. Ilara Joanne

Catchweight (150 lb) – Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Daniel Carey

Featherweight – Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Jonathan Quiroz

Catchweight (180 lb) – Johnny Cisneros vs. Joshua Jones

Lightweight – Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Kiefer Crosbie

Bantamweight – Brian Moore vs. Jordan Winski

Bellator 263: Pitbull vs. McKee Prelim Undercard YouTube Live Stream 4:00 PM PT



