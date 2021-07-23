Free Live Stream: BKFC 19 Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich Fight Prelim Undercard

Before the big BKFC 19: Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich Pay-Per-View fight card on FITE.TV, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will live stream a countdown pre-show on their official YouTube page with 3 free preliminary bouts.

Fight fans will be able to get an appetizer of 3 exciting fights and a pre-fight show before the stacked 12 fight main card on FITE.TV and BKTV APP.

The main event is headlined by popular social media influencer and former UFC standout Paige VanZant who opted to sign with BKFC over other MMA organizations because she felt the offer was much better and gave her more freedom and former UFC veteran Rachael Ostovich.

This will be a rematch between VanZant and Ostovich having first met in the UFC under MMA rule with VanZant submitting the tough Hawaiian by armbar in the second round.

VanZant made her bare knuckle debut February 5, 2021 at KnuckleMania when she took on veteran Britain Hart and ultimately lost by unanimous decision.

The energetic fighter who took up dance as a youngster, feels the nerves got the best of her and she only started to let her hands go toward the end of the fight when she felt more comfortable.

Tonight she feels she will let her hands go and has been studying long hours under Cuban top boxing trainer Pedro Diaz.

Rachael Ostovich will be making her debut and will also be in a similar situation being in unfamiliar territory but she doesn’t feel the pressure and believes she will be able to get a win over VanZant.

BKFC 19 will also have special Platform Showdown bouts between social media stars.

Hip Hop star BlueFace will take on controversial Tik Tok figure Kane Trujillo also known as Neumane.

YouTube star Nick Ireland will take on DK Money and Evil Hero will fight Dakota Olave to settle their beef in the squared circle.

