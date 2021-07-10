The hottest combat sports event of the summer pairs UFC super star Conor McGregor against Dustin Poirier in a trilogy fight that will light up the Las Vegas strip on July 10, at UFC 264. The event will be shown on Pay-Per-View through ESPN+ and will be live streamed online as well.

Conor McGregor is one of the most enigmatic and recognized sports figures in the entire world. Whenever the Irish fighter has a fight coming up people tune in and mark the calendars so they don’t miss it.

In his last fight McGregor was stopped by Dustin Poirier in what was supposed to be a sort of tune up fight before his big boxing match with Filipino ring legend Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao, but Poirier knocked out McGregor ending the chance for the fight to happen.

McGregor acknowledged his mistakes heading into the fight and he believes showing too much pity to Poirier and overlooking him in favor of a boxing match with Manny Pacquiao is what hindered him on fight night.

Instead of focusing on a purely boxing stance he said he will bring back the martial artist form that won him two weight division titles.

Poirier doesn’t buy into McGregor’s excuses and feels the same thing will happen and that Conor doesn’t really have the confidence anymore to win.

The Louisiana native will make sure to dominate McGregor so he can’t make anymore excuses and show the world his win over the biggest draw in the sport was no fluke.

UFC 264 Fight Card

Lightweight Main Event – Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Welterweight – Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson

Heavyweight – Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy

Catchweight (139.5 lb) – Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Bantamweight – Sean O’Malley vs. Kris Moutinho

Watch UFC 264: Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 3 Fight Live Stream on ESPN+ on July 10, 2021 at 10/7 PM ET/PT .

Like this: Like Loading...