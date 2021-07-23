Watch BKFC 19: Blueface vs. Kane Trujillo, Nick Ireland vs. DK Money Fight Live Stream

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns with a special stacked card that will feature two former UFC stars Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich in the main event but also the debut of Rap Sensation Blueface taking on Tik Tok star Kane Trujillo and social media platform stars Nick Ireland vs DK Money and Evil Hero vs. Dakota Olave on BKFC 19.

Blueface made a name for himself in the rap industry with the hit song “Thotiana” and the former top high school quarterback believes his athleticism and ability to pick up boxing is what will help him in his bare knuckle boxing debut.

The 24-year-old Los Angeles rapper stands at 6’4 and weighs 155-pounds he will have the height and reach advantage over his opponent but also feels he has the power to stop him.

Also on the BKFC 19 card is social media platform showdowns that will surely entertain.

YouTuber and prankster Nick Ireland will take on DK Money in there bare knuckle debut at the contracted weight of 185-pounds.

Evil Hero will take on Dakota Olave in a 140-pound contest.

The trend of social media celebs going into boxing is growing in popularity and the BKFC is willing to give these stars a chance to settle their differences in the ring and to entertain the fans and bring more attention to the fastest rising combat sport in the world.

BKFC 19 Social Media Platform Showdown Fight Card

155-lbs – Blueface vs. Kane Trujillo

185-lbs – Nick Ireland vs. DK Money

140-lbs – Evil Hero vs. Dakota Olave

Friday July 23, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Forida and live stream broadcast on the BKTV APP [watch.bareknuckle.tv]

