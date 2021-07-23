Watch BKFC 19: Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich Fight Live Stream on FITE

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns to Florida with BKFC 19: Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich on July 23 from the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Florida and the event will be live streamed online through FITE.TV Pay-Per-View and the BKTV APP for paid subscribers.

The main event of the evening features a rematch between two former UFC fighters Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich.

The two beautiful female combatants first met in the in the Octagon at UFC Fight Night: Henry Cejudo vs. TJ Dillashaw on January 19, 2019. VanZant won by second round armbar submission and has the upperhand since she already fought one match under bare knuckle boxing rules heading into tonight’s rematch.

Rachael Ostovich will be making her BKFC debut and wants to avenge her loss to VanZant who had beaten her by submission this time she feels she will be able to out-strike the popular fighter and pull of the upset.

Another big fight on the undercard is hip hop sensation Blueface making his fighting debut against Tik Toker Kane Trujillo aka Neumane in a bout set at 155-pounds.

Blueface who comes from Los Angeles, California has an extensive athletic background as a top high school quarterback and he thinks his athleticism will help him in his bare knuckle debut.

His opponent Kane Trujillo who goes by the name Neumane on Tik Tok thinks the rapper is underestimating him and he will be in for a rude awakening once they step inside the circle.

The BKFC 19 event will be filled with exciting fights from top to bottom and two free fights in the pre fight countdown show that will air on FITE.TV and YouTube before the PPV broadcast card.

BKFC 19 Pay-Per-View Main Card (8:00 PM ET/PT on FITE.TV and BKTV APP)

Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich (Main Event)

Arnold Adams vs. Michael Terrill

Blueface vs. Kane “Neumane” Trujillo

Britain Hart vs. Jenny Savage

Taylor Starling vs. Cassie Robb

Abdiel Velazquez vs. Geane Herrera

Nick Ireland vs. DK Money

Terry Janoski vs. Richard Carsten

Josh Sikes vs. Tony Soto

Chris Jensen vs. Kyle McElroy

Evil Hero vs. Dakota Olave

Jared Warren vs. Zion Tomlinson

BKFC 19 Preliminary Undercard (7:00 PM ET/PT)

Jay Jackson vs. Damon Bell

Branden Allen vs. Jordan Nash

BKFC 19 Live Stream Pay-Per-View takes place on Friday July 23, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT on FITE.TV

