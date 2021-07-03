Watch Chris “Primetime” Colbert vs Tugstsogt “King Tug” Nyambayar Live Stream on Showtime

Showtime Championship Boxing heads to the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California for a Premier Boxing Champions event headlined by undefeated WBA interim super featherweight champion Chris “Primetime” Colbert and power puncher Tugstsogt “King Tug” Nyambayar on July 3rd.

The fourth of July weekend boxing event will have a lightweight title eliminator between Michel Rivera and Jon Fernandez as the co-main event.

Colbert (15-0, 6 KOs) is a talented 130-pound interim champion coming from Brooklyn, New York.

The 24-year-old has the boxing ability to touch and go and pick his opponents apart. He went from a prospect to a contender when he beat former super featherweight champion Jezreel Corrales by 12-round decision to win the WBA interim title at 130 lbs.

In December he stopped Jaime Arboleda in the eleventh round in a fight he dominated and put on a top level performance. Tonight he wants to continue his win streak and either pitch a shut out or take his durable Mongolian opponent out.

Nyambayar (12-1, 9 KOs) is a 2012 Olympic silver medalist representing Mongolia and he only has one professional defeat to WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr.

King Tug as he is known is 29 years old and despite beginning his boxing career as a flyweight in the amateurs he possesses heavy hands in the pro ranks and doesn’t balloon much in weight so he fights right around his walking weight.

This will be King Tug’s chance at redemption and he believes this will move him closer to another title shot.

The opening bout of the broadcast pits undefeated Dominican lightweight Michel Rivera (20-0, 13 KOs) against Jon Fernandez (21-1, 18 KOs) of Spain in a 12-round WBA lightweight title eliminator co-main event.

Fight Card

Super Featherweight – Chris Colbert vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar (WBA interim title)

Lightweight – Michel Rivera vs. Jon Fernandez

Saturday, July 03, 2021 9:00pm ET Eastern Time / 6:00pm PT on Showtime and live streamed on the Showtime App.

Like this: Like Loading...