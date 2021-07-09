Watch Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez vs Sullivan Barrera Fight Live Stream

Golden Boy Promotions will host their stacked fight card at the Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles, California on Friday night live on DAZN.

The main event features the undefeated former super middleweight champion of the world Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (41-0, 27 KOs) taking on former title contender Sullivan Barrera in a 10-round light heavyweight bout.

Zurdo is considered one of the best boxers out of Mexico and has been calling out the best in the 168 and 175 pound divisions, his main goal has always been to win a title at light heavyweight and to one day secure a big money fight with the likes of fellow Mexican star Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

The co-main event features California’s own Joseph “Jo Jo” Diaz Jr. (31-1-1, 15 KOs) a former Olympian and world champion now competing in the lightweight division. Diaz will take on tough Javier Fortuna in what will be a very tough out for Diaz. Fortuna is coming to fight and wants to stop Diaz to bring him closer to a title shot.

In the telecasts only championship bout the WBA light flyweight world champion Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada (20-0, 8 KOs) is going up against WBO champion Manami Arima also known as Tenkai Tsunami of Japan.

Estrada is undefeated and one of the most promising female fighters, she held the WBA title but now wants the WBO strap and will be in for a tough night with the Japanese veteran champion.

Main Fight Card

Light Heavyweight – Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez vs. Sullivan Barrera

Lightweight – Joseph Diaz vs. Javier Fortuna

Women’s Light Flyweight Championship – Tenkai Tsunami vs. Seneisa Estrada (WBO Title)

Undercard

Lightweight – Hector Tanajara vs. William Zepeda

Women’s Flyweight – Naoko Fujioka vs. Sulem Urbina

Featherweight – Bryan Chevalier vs. James Wilkins

Lightweight – Miguel Gaona vs. Gilberto Aguilar

Super Featherweight – Lamont Roach vs. Daniel Rosas

Super Bantamweight – Azat Hovhannisyan vs. Jose Gonzalez

Heavyweight – Mihai Nistor vs. Colby Madison

Lightweight – Sparkinson Castillo vs. Miguel Contreras

Featherweight -Gregory Morales vs. Rodrigo Guerrero

Zurdo Ramirez vs Sullivan Barrera Live Stream Undercard



YouTube upload by DAZN

Friday July 9, 2021 at 9:00 pm ET | 6:00 pm PT on DAZN.

Like this: Like Loading...