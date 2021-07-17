Watch Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano Fight Live Stream on Showtime

Premier Boxing Champions hosts a unified Junior Middleweight world championship unification bout between Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on July 17 Live on Showtime.

In boxing only a few fighters have had the distinguished honor of being called the undisputed champion in their respective division.

Recent undisputed unified champions include Terence Crawford at 140 pounds, Oleksandr Usyk at cruiserweight, Teofimo Lopez at lightweight and Josh Taylor at light welterweight, tonight Charlo and Castano are fighting to join boxing history as one of the few boxers to hold all the major sanctioning body titles.

Jermell Charlo, 31, of Houston, Texas is eager to cement his legacy in stone when he tries to unify his WBC, WBA, and IBF 154-pound titles against the tough Argentinian WBO champion Brian Castano in front of a hometown Texas crowd.

In his last fight Charlo knocked out the hard hitting Jeison Rosario to capture the WBA and IBF belts, after the fight he made the bold prediction that he will become undisputed champion in the division and now he is has the chance to do that against the WBO title holder Castano.

Charlo is known for his brash personality and no nonsense boxing style where he breaks opponents down and takes the out in sensational fashion.

Castano, 31, comes from Isidro Casanova, Argentina and is undefeated in 18 fights. He became a world champion when he upset Brazilian Patrick Teixeira for the WBO belt in February of 2021 at Fantasy Springs, Casino in Indio, California.

In his very next fight he has the chance to become a top player in boxing if he can defeat the favorite Charlo and capture all the belts. If he can achieve such a feat it will go down as a huge upset and he will get a heroes welcome when he returns to Argentina.

Fight Card

Junior Middleweight Championship – Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano (WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO Titles)

Lightweight – Rolando “Rolly” Romero vs. Anthony Yigit

Middleweight – Amilcar Vidal vs. Immanuwel Aleem

Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano Saturday, July 17, 2021 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT Live on Showtime and Live Stream Showtime App.

