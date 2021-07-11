Watch the Manny Pacquiao vs. Errol Spence Jr Kickoff Press Conference Live on FOX

The biggest boxing event of the summer will take place on August 21 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and it will feature the future hall of famer and boxing’s only 8-divison world champion Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao taking on the undefeated unified welterweight champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and will be broadcast live on FOX Pay-Per-View and Premier Boxing Champions.

Pacquiao, 42, hasn’t fought since his historical fight against Keith Thurman July 2019, where he defeated the undefeated WBA champion to become the oldest welterweight champion at 40 years of age.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit and the Filipino ring legend’s plans of fighting in the summer of 2020 were sidelined. He maintained his job as a full time Senator and continued jogging to stay fit through the downtime, now the ring legend feels the long layoff rejuvenated his body and he is ready to take on the baddest man in the division.

Spence Jr., 31, is the current WBC/IBF welterweight champion and widely regarded as the boogeyman of the division because of his ability to bully fighters in the ring and make them hesitant to throw.

This will be a huge feather in Spence’s cap should he defeated the aging legend and it would catapult him to superstardom.

The fight is a can’t miss event with a stacked undercard and the storyline of the aging lion versus the young lion, watch the Kickoff Presser today on FOX, and make sure to mark your calendars for the fight on August 21, 2021.

The Manny Pacquiao vs Errol Spence Kickoff Press Conference airs on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET/2:00 PM PT on FOX.



PBC on FOX

Like this: Like Loading...