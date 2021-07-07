Watch Tim Tszyu vs Steve Spark Fight Live Stream on ESPN+

No Limit Boxing promotions presents Tim Tszyu vs. Steve Spark live from the Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia on Wednesday night on Foxtel Main Event Pay-Per-View and ESPN+ in the USA.

Tim Tszyu (18-0, 14 KOs) is the number one ranked WBO light middleweight in the world and is quickly impressing the boxing world and carrying the name his legendary hall of fame father Kostya Tszyu made proud.

The undefeated Aussie star is only 26 years old and already beating top tier fighters like Dennis Hogan and former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn who is best known for upsetting Filipino ring legend Manny Pacquiao in 2017 and claiming the title belt.

Steve Spark (12-1, 11 KOs) recently beat Jack Brubaker and has won 11 fights in a row, he is a late replacement and feels he will be able to defeat Tszyu because he feels they are overlooking him.

The main event will be a 10-round fight in the light middleweight division and Tszyu who is favored to win believes this could be his last fight in Australia for a while and will travel to the USA in hopes of landing a world title shot.

In an eight-round welterweight tilt, will seek to extend his winning streak to 11 against Czar Amonsot (35-5-3, 22 KOs).

Undefeated 154-pound prospect Liam Wilson (9-0, 6 KOs) will face Joe Noynay of the Philippines in a 10-round bout.

Sam Ah See (13-0-1, 6 KOs) takes on Filipino veteran Czar Amonsot in an 8-round welterweight fight.

Wade Ryan and Troy O’Meley fought last December and the fight was close but Ryan ended up winning via split decision, tonight the two will got toe to toe in a 10-round rematch and O’Meley wants revenge on the man who handed him his first professional loss.

Fight Card

Light Middleweight – Tim Tszyu vs Steve Spark

Super Featherweight – Liam Wilson vs Joe Noynay

Light Middleweight – Wade Ryan vs Troy O’Meley

Welterweight – Sam Ah See vs Czar Amonsot

Lightweight – Miles Zalewski vs. Lee Fook

Women’s Super Flyweight – Natalie Hills (pro boxing debut) vs Linn Sandstrom

Watch the Tim Tszyu vs Steve Spark Live Stream online on ESPN+ at 5:00 AM ET, 2:00 AM PT on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

