Watch UFC 264: Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 Live Stream on ESPN PPV

The Ultimate Fighting Championship will put on one of the biggest events in combat sports for 2021 when Irish superstar Conor McGregor and American rival Dustin Poirier go at it in a rubbermatch at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 10 on ESPN Pay-Per-View.
McGregor is the biggest star in all of combative sports, he holds the Pay-Per-View records for the UFC and has the second highest Pay-Per-View event in boxing in his pro boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather Jr. on 2017.
At UFC 257, McGregor was favored to defeat Dustin Poirier again but the tables were turned when the Louisiana native knocked out the Irish double champion in the 2nd round.
McGregor who previously stopped Poirier claims he was overlooking him because his eyes were focused on a super-fight with boxing legend Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao and that was one of the mistakes he made heading into the fight as well as feeling pity for Poirier and being too nice to him leading up to the fight.
Tonight, there will be no more Mr. nice guy and McGregor claims he will show no mercy and finish Poirier to prove that he was indeed not 100 percent focused in the rematch.
UFC 264 PPV Main Card
Lightweight – Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor
Welterweight – Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson
Heavyweight – Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy
Catchweight (139.5 lb) – Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya
Bantamweight – Sean O’Malley vs. Kris Moutinho
Preliminary Undercard on ESPN / ESPN+
Welterweight – Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin
Welterweight – Niko Price vs. Michel Pereira
Featherweight – Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria
Middleweight – Trevin Giles vs. Dricus du Plessis
Early Prelims on ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass
Women’s Flyweight – Jennifer Maia vs. Jessica Eye
Middleweight – Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares
Flyweight – Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Jerome Rivera
Middleweight – Hu Yaozong vs. Alen Amedovski
UFC 264 takes place at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 10/7 PM ET/PT, live stream on ESPN Pay-Per-View (https://plus.espn.com/ufc/ppv)