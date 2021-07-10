Watch UFC 264: Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 Live Stream on ESPN PPV

The Ultimate Fighting Championship will put on one of the biggest events in combat sports for 2021 when Irish superstar Conor McGregor and American rival Dustin Poirier go at it in a rubbermatch at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 10 on ESPN Pay-Per-View.

McGregor is the biggest star in all of combative sports, he holds the Pay-Per-View records for the UFC and has the second highest Pay-Per-View event in boxing in his pro boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather Jr. on 2017.

At UFC 257, McGregor was favored to defeat Dustin Poirier again but the tables were turned when the Louisiana native knocked out the Irish double champion in the 2nd round.

McGregor who previously stopped Poirier claims he was overlooking him because his eyes were focused on a super-fight with boxing legend Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao and that was one of the mistakes he made heading into the fight as well as feeling pity for Poirier and being too nice to him leading up to the fight.

Tonight, there will be no more Mr. nice guy and McGregor claims he will show no mercy and finish Poirier to prove that he was indeed not 100 percent focused in the rematch.

UFC 264 PPV Main Card

Lightweight – Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Welterweight – Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson

Heavyweight – Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy

Catchweight (139.5 lb) – Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Bantamweight – Sean O’Malley vs. Kris Moutinho

Preliminary Undercard on ESPN / ESPN+

Welterweight – Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin

Welterweight – Niko Price vs. Michel Pereira

Featherweight – Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria

Middleweight – Trevin Giles vs. Dricus du Plessis

Early Prelims on ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass

Women’s Flyweight – Jennifer Maia vs. Jessica Eye

Middleweight – Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares

Flyweight – Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Jerome Rivera

Middleweight – Hu Yaozong vs. Alen Amedovski

UFC 264 takes place at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 10/7 PM ET/PT, live stream on ESPN Pay-Per-View (https://plus.espn.com/ufc/ppv)

Like this: Like Loading...