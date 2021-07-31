Watch UFC Vegas 33: Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland Live Stream on ESPN

UFC Fight Night returns to the UFC APEX, in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC Vegas 33: Hall vs. Strickland live on Saturday July 31s on ESPN and ESPN+ streaming app service.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has been on the forefront of being able to host sporting events during the pandemic. The company has a strict protocol of regular testing and sanitation and they do this because they know how much the fans gain enjoyment during these trying times just to be able to watch live events.

UFC also puts on the best fights possible so fans will always be satisfied with the matchmaking.

Tonight Uriah Hall one of the most dynamic fighters in the middleweight division will take on top contender Sean Strickland in the main event.

Hall is known for his fancy kicks and striking ability, he first gained attention with MMA fans when he shined on The Ultimate Fighter reality show going 4-0 and making it to the finals where he lost a split decision to Kevin Gastelum.

Hall had ups and downs but now is on a four fight win streak and ready to land a shot at the world title soon.

Strickland grew up in California and went into fighting due to an abusive childhood, and he is inching himself closer to land a world title fight and a win over Hall could secure him that opportunity.

UFC Fight Night on ESPN 28 Card

Middleweight – Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland

Bantamweight – Kyung Ho Kang vs. Rani Yahya

Women’s Strawweight – Cheyanne Buys vs. Gloria de Paula

Welterweight – Jared Gooden vs. Niklas Stolze

Featherweight – Collin Anglin vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

Welterweight – Bryan Barberena vs. Jason Witt

Lightweight – Rafa Garcia vs. Chris Gruetzemacher

Featherweight – Danny Chavez vs. Kai Kamaka III

Women’s Strawweight – Jinh Yu Frey vs. Ashley Yoder

Flyweight – Zarrukh Adashev vs. Ryan Benoit

Catchweight – Orion Cosce vs. Philip Rowe

Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 6:00 PM PDT on ESPN and Live Streamed online on ESPN+.

