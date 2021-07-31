Watch Xu Can vs. Leigh Wood Fight Camp Live Stream on DAZN

Matchroom boxing in association with Golden Boy Promotions presents a night of boxing action from the Fight Camp in United Kingdom with featherweight championship headliner Xu Can vs Leigh Wood, live stream on DAZN.

Chinese boxing star Xu Can (18-2, 3 KOs) currently holds the WBA regular title at 126 pounds and is trained by decorated Cuban boxing trainer Pedro Diaz.

Xu Can isn’t known for his knockout power but he has the ability to box and win on points with his work rate.

The Chinese fighter is known as the Monster, but British challenger Leigh Wood believes he will slay the monster to win the WBA world title.

Leigh Wood, 32, has never tasted boxing gold, and his dream of being a world champion may finally come true as he takes on the durable 27-year-old Chinese WBA featherweight champion Xu Can.

Wood has a record of 24 wins, 2 losses, and 14 knockouts will have the power advantage of the champion who only has 3 knockouts on his professional record.

For Wood this will be a defining moment in his career and with the help of young up and coming trainer Ben Davison he believes he will be well prepared to dethrone the champion and achieve his life long goal of holding a world title belt.

The Matchroom Fight Camp card will also feature Campbell Hatton the son of Manchester boxing legend Ricky Hatton in a lightweight showcase.

The co-main event is a cruiserweight bout between Tommy McCarthy and Chris Billam-Smith.

Anthony Fowler will take on Rico Mueller and Avni Yildirim who last challenged Canelo Alvarez will take on Jack Cullen.

Fight Card

Featherweight Championship – Can Xu vs. Leigh Wood (WBA title)

Cruiserweight – Tommy McCarthy vs. Chris Billam-Smith

Lightweight – Campbell Hatton vs. Jakub Laskowski

Light Middleweight – Anthony Fowler vs. Rico Mueller

Super Middleweight – Avni Yildirim vs. Jack Cullen

Welterweight – Sandy Ryan vs. Kirstie Bavington

July 31, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET/PT live stream on DAZN.com.

Xu Can vs Leigh Wood Live Stream Undercard



YouTube video upload by DAZN

Like this: Like Loading...