Derrick James’s bad advice will get Errol Spence beat by Manny Pacquiao

Derrick James, the trainer of Jermell Charlo and Errol Spence Jr. seems to be a bit overrated. I suspect his advice will hand Errol a loss come fight night against the great Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao. Why would I say these words? Well, let me explain to you why.

You may or may not have known Derrick James is the trainer of Jermell Charlo, a gifted fighter that narrowly held on to his light middleweight belts against Brian Castano, in a disputed draw.

I believe the reason the Charlo vs Castano fight was so contentious is because Derrick James continued to give Charlo the wrong advice. The game plan they should have had going into the fight was to match output. They didn’t do that. It appeared to many that Charlo got out fought against Castano, and the reason for those opinions is because his strategy wasn’t to match intensity. Charlo would let Castano throw 4 and 5 punch combinations on the ropes and then spin out of it and throw one jab back. Not good.

If this is what he is going to advise or allow Errol to do, Manny Pacquiao will definitely make it look as if he is out fighting Errol. Manny fights in combinations, 4 or 5 or 6 punch combinations. In and out, side to side, and if Errol follows that up with a jab, guess what, it will look to everyone that Errol is being out fought. Even if the punches are on his arms. The strategy should be to match intensity.

Number one, be first, double and triple jab and secondly match all aggressiveness with the same intensity of aggressiveness. And add in fainting along with double and triple jabbing. Add lots of faints. If Manny attacks with combinations, answer back with combinations. You can’t allow a fighter to outwork you. It looks bad to the viewers and to the judges. Even if you’re not hurt.

Brian Castano is a combination fighter and Charlo waited for an opening while Castano worked. It looked bad for Charlo. Manny Pacquiao is a combination fighter as well, Errol can’t be waiting for openings.

I’m afraid Derrick James is going to come into the fight with the wrong strategy against a known combination puncher, a high output fighter that attacks in spurts.

How do you combat the rush that Pacquiao is coming with? Well, you don’t let it start by double and triple jabbing, fainting and by throwing combinations behind the jabs. And let us not forget, you have to move, don’t stay in one spot, and turn. Do your work step out and turn or change the angle.

When Manny rushes in, you have to fight him off, not wait for him to get through punching on you. Which is what Derrick allowed to happen to Charlo and never told him you have to fight him off of you with combinations, back him up with combination fighting. He was not giving the proper advice.

You have to be smart when fighting 12 rounds. A 12-round fight strategy is three four round fights or four three round fights. Either way you have to have a strategy to win most of the rounds.

If the fight is broken in to segments, most judges and on lookers are looking at four three round fights, but its best for the fighter to look at it as three four round fights because it’s easier to win.

If its four three round fights you have to, win 2, win 1, win 2, win 2. As long as the three rounds, with the win one win, is not in the last group of three rounds, you can win on the cards.

But if you see it as three four round fights you get more rest prior to having to showcase your talents, in the last group of four rounds. Because you, win 2 rest 2, win 2 rest 3, then win 3.

If you fight as three four rounder’s you typically must win the championship rounds, 10,11,12, by out classing your opponent, and the win will most likely be unanimous. Even though you will only have won seven of the twelve rounds, just as it would be if you saw the fight as four three rounder’s. It makes more of a statement if you win the last three rounds. It makes you appear more dominant.

Mind you, if the other fighter see the fight as three four rounder’s as well, the fighter most rested will be the fighter that won the first two rounds. He can win 2, rest 2, Win 2, rest 3, win 3.

I suspect Derrick James doesn’t know this and he wouldn’t take your advice if you explained it to him. He is on record stating he wouldn’t take anyone’s advice. It’s a simple formula. Take the advice. I’m worried for Errol.

Simply stated, it’s the winning formula for winning 12-rounders on the cards.

But you must be in great shape to pull it off, because the 10th ,11th and 12th is a dog fight. The fighter in the best shape will win those rounds.

In closing, I say, Errol has to know better than to take Derrick James’ advice, if the advice is to wait for openings.

To beat Manny Pacquiao you have to match his output.

