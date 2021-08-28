Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Live Stream Weigh In Video

YouTube sensation and unlikely boxing superstar Jake “The Problem Child” Paul will take on his toughest test in the boxing ring as he goes up against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in the main event of a SHOWTIME Championship Boxing Pay-Per-View event from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday night.

Paul already knocked out Tyron Woodley’s friend Ben Askren in the first round and said he would gladly knockout Tyron if he ever dare step into the ring.

The fight got made and Paul is boasting that he will have two MMA legends and former UFC stars on his resume and believes this fight will finally silence the critics who say he cannot box.

The card will also feature one of the best female fighters in the world Amanda Serrano defending her featherweight titles against Mexico’s Yamileth Mercado in the co-main event.

Tommy Fury the younger brother of undefeated heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will also be on the card making his USA debut.

The fighters will first need to make the contracted weights if they do not make weight for Sunday’s fight the bouts either get canceled or they pay a fine and the fight can go on depending on if the opponent would like to go ahead with the fight.

SHOWTIME sports will live stream the weigh-in on YouTube at 2:00 PM PT (Video Below) and it will be part of the pre-fight tradition where fans can see a final glimpse of the combatants before they step into the boxing ring to trade blows and put on a show for the paying audience.

Fight Card

Main Event – Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

Women’s Featherweight Championship – Amanda Serrano vs. Yamileth Mercado

Heavyweight – Daniel Dubois vs. Joe Cusumano

Cruiserweight – Tommy Fury vs. Anthony Taylor

Welterweight – Ivan Baranchyk vs. Montana Love

Light Middleweight – Charles Conwell vs. Juan Carlos Rubio

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Weigh-In Video



SHOWTIME Sports

Sunday, August 29, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on SHOWTIME PPV.

