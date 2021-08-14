Joshua Franco vs Andrew Moloney 3, Nico Ali Walsh pro debut Live Stream on ESPN

Top Rank promotions heads to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma on August 14 for the rubbermatch between WBA super flyweight world champion Joshua Franco and former world champ Andrew Moloney to settle the score after their controversial rematch.

Franco (17-1-2, 8 KOs), from San Antonio, Texas, and Moloney (21-1, 14 KOs) of Australia first met in June of 2020 and Franco defeated Moloney by unanimous decision to capture the WBA title.

The two rematched a few months later in November 2020 and the fight only lasted a few rounds and was stopped due to swelling under Franco’s right eye. Fans who watched the fight live and on TV felt the punch that swelled the eye of Franco and not a headbutt, and Moloney should have been given the TKO win.

The fight was later ruled a no contest and the WBA ordered a rematch and now the two will have a chance to go at it again for the title.

The card will feature the pro boxing debut of Muhammad Ali’s grandson, Nico Ali Walsh, who will be making his Top Rank and ESPN debut against Jordan Weeks in a middleweight bout set for 4 rounds.

Ali Walsh wants to show the world that he is serious about boxing and not just using his legendary grandfather’s name to sell, he wants to prove he has what it takes to be a competitive boxer.

Also on the card is another relative of a famous heavyweight world champion, undefeated Trey Lippe Morrison (17-0, 17 KOs), the son of the late heavyweight champion Tommy Morrison will take on Don Haynesworth in a heavyweight bout.

Andrew Moloney’s brother Jason will take on Joshua Greer Jr. in a bantamweight bout, and top 130-pound prospect Karlos Balderas takes on Fidel Cervantes in a super featherweight fight.

Fight Card

Super Flyweight Championship – Joshua Franco vs. Andrew Moloney (WBA Title)

Middleweight – Nico Ali Walsh vs. Jordan Weeks

Light Welterweight – Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Antonio Moran

Bantamweight – Joshua Greer Jr. vs. Jason Moloney

Heavyweight – Trey Lippe Morrison vs. Don Haynesworth

Super Featherweight – Karlos Balderas vs. Fidel Cervantes

Lightweight – Genesis Servania vs. Andres Cortes

Lightweight – Albert Bell vs. Julio Cortez

Super Featherweight – Abraham Nova vs. Richard Pumicpic

Saturday, August 14, 2021 live on ESPN & ESPN Deportes (Live Stream on ESPN+) at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT

