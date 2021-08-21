Live Stream: Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas Pay-Per-View Fight Pre-Show

Boxing’s only 8-division world champion Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao returns to the ring against Yordenis Ugas for the WBA welterweight title live on FOX PPV on August 21.

The Filipino Senator is 42 years of age and has been away from the sport for two years and counting, his opponent Yordenis Ugas is a Cuban bronze medalist in the 2008 Olympic games and currently holds the WBA title that Pacquiao won against Keith Thurman in 2019.

Ugas was elevated to the super status after Pacquiao was inactive since 2019. Tonight they will fight for who the rightful owner of the WBA title is.

The undercard will also feature a co-main event between two former world boxing champions, Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero and “Vicious” Victor Ortiz.

Guerrero and Ortiz have never crossed paths but the two believe now is the time for a fight, both are at the tail ends of their career and considered past it, but tonight they want to prove to the boxing world that they are far from done.

Guerrero vs Ortiz could steal the show with an all action war between two proud Mexican American warriors.

The Pacquiao vs. Ugas pre-show will be live streamed for free on the Premier Boxing Champions YouTube page and will feature discussion on the upcoming fight and the landscape of the welterweight division as well as free undercard bouts.

Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas Prelim Undercard Live Stream



YouTube Upload by PBC on FOX

Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas takes place on August 21, 2021 at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, watch live on PPV at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

