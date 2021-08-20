Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas Live Stream Weigh In Video

The legendary Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao returns to the ring after a 2 years and he will take on the very dangerous Cuban champion Yordenis Ugas for the WBA welterweight title on August 21.

Pacquiao and Ugas will need to make the 147-pound weight limit in order to fight for the title. If either fighter fails to make the weight they will be fined and will be unable to fight for the title on Saturday night.

Ugas held the regular WBA title, but due to inactivity Pacquiao was stripped of the title and Ugas was elevated to super champion.

Pacquiao felt it was not right for them to take his title away and make him champion in recess because there was a pandemic going on and many sporting events were put on hold because of it.

On Saturday the Filipino boxing legend will have a chance to reclaim the title he was stripped of and Ugas has the chance to solidify himself as the real WBA champion and prove tot he world he isn’t hold a paper title.

The original opponent set to face Pacquiao was undefeated unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. but a prefight examine determined he had a torn retina and would need surgery to heal and a long recovery so Ugas became the late replacement.

Before the fight the combatants will weigh in live on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 2:00 PM PT Live Stream on YouTube.

The fight will be available to purchase on FOX Pay-Per-View on cable and various other platforms online for $74.99.

Pacquiao vs Ugas – Weigh In Live Video



