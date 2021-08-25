Oscar De La Hoya: I think Manny Pacquiao might go down as the greatest fighter ever

The Golden Boy, Oscar De La Hoya, was at the Staples Center on Tuesday to do an open workout for his upcoming return to boxing against former UFC champion and MMA legend Vitor “The Phenom” Belfort on September 11 on Triller Pay-Per-View.

De La Hoya hasn’t fought since losing by TKO to Filipino boxing legend Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao in 2008.

His comeback in 2021 at the age of 48 was inspired by Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr’s exhibition bought that was also on Triller.

Tyson and Jones Jr. both in their early 50’s put on an impressive exhibition bout and Oscar seeing how in shape Tyson was after being off for so many years, gave him the motivation to get back in the gym and train.

De La Hoya regained the hunger to fight and training became fun again.

During the media portion of the open workout he was asked about last Saturday’s WBA welterweight championship fight between Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas. The 42-year-old Pacquiao lost by unanimous decision to the 35-year-old Ugas after being off from the ring for over two years.

De La Hoya told reporters he was impressed with Pacquiao conditioning but it was just that Ugas was the much younger guy and likened it to when he fought Pacquiao who was younger than him and made him look his age.

“I thought Manny Pacquiao looked good, it was just that Ugas didn’t make him look good,” said De La Hoya. “Being 44 I think it was? He actually looked good, he looked good. He went twelve hard rounds with a younger guy and that’s the problem with us fighters, you know we go for the younger guy. It happened with me and Manny Pacquiao when he kicked my ass and because he was the younger guy. It’s not necessarily that when I was at my and I fought Manny its like he wasn’t the better guy, he was just the younger guy with more energy. He fought Ugas and he looked like an old Manny Pacquiao but if he fights somebody his age, then he is going to look great.”

De La Hoya has great respect admiration for boxing’s only 8-division world champion and believes he might go down as the greatest ever.

“Pacquiao is Pacquiao. He is a legend, he is the best, I think he will probably go down as the greatest fighter we seen ever. It was a privilege watching his fight and it’s probably and end of an era. We enjoyed a great ride and wish him all the best.”

Like this: Like Loading...