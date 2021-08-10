VIDEO: Manny Pacquiao vs. Errol Spence Jr. Fight Camp Episode 1

The entire boxing world will be focused on August 21, when two of the best fighters in the world square off in the ring for the unified welterweight championship. Young and undefeated Errol Spence Jr. will put his WBC and IBF belts on the line against the 42-year-old Filipino boxing legend Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao in the biggest boxing event of 2021.

Fight fans can take a glimpse into the story and training camps of each fighter with Fight Camp, a short reality documentary series that tracks the fighters as they prepare for their huge FOX Pay-Per-View event.

Pacquiao and trainer Freddie Roach have been together for over 20 years and the duo are the most well known and longest running boxer and trainer partnership in the sport today.

Roach who considers Pacquiao like a son said if he sees signs of slippage he would advise Manny to retire, but for this training camp he sees a fighter who doesn’t look 42 but more like a hungry up an comer in his 20s ready to prove to the world he has what it takes.

The Filipino Senator doesn’t let age stop him and he believes the long layoff will benefit him and not hinder him or cause him to be rusty on fight night.

The reason being he hasn’t had a time where his body fully recuperated from all the stress of training and fighting almost every single year for 26 years and the two years off since dethroning Keith Thurman for the WBA world title in 2019 could be just what the Pac-Man needed.

Spence and his trainer Derrick James train in Dallas, Texas in a small gym and you will never find a large crowd of people like the atmosphere in Hollywood with fans lining up to take pictures with Pacquiao.

Trainer Derrick James is all business and doesn’t care about trash talk, or fake drama to sell fights, all he cares about is coming up with a good game-plan to beat the Pac-Man on August 21.

Manny Pacquiao vs. Errol Spence Jr. FIGHT CAMP FULL EPISODE 1



YouTube upload by PBC on FOX

