VIDEO: Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas Live Stream Fight Week Press Conference

Boxing’s only 8-division world champion will step back into the boxing ring after a two-year layoff from the sport to take on the Olympic bronze medalist and WBA world champion Yordenis Ugas on FOX Pay-Per-View, August 21.

Before the combatants step into the boxing ring the Premier Boxing Champions will hold a pre-fight press conference to give their final take on Saturday’s world championship event and hear from the trainers and those involved.

At the age of 42, Manny Pacquiao is already the oldest welterweight champion in history when he beat Keith Thurman for the WBA title in July 2019.

The Filipino Senator and boxing legend was scheduled to defend his title of July the following year but the Coronavirus pandemic hit and plans changed. Pacquiao was demoted to champion in recess due to inactivity and Cuban regular title holder Yordenis Ugas was given super champion status.

Two years removed from the ring and 42 years old he will now face off against the man who was elevated to super status by the WBA.

The Pacquiao vs. Ugas fight was a last minute replacement after original opponent unified WBC/IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. suffered torn retina and was forced to pull out of the fight with only a few days away from fight night, and instead of scrapping the entire card Pacquiao opted to take on the very dangerous Ugas.

Watch the fight week presser live stream on YouTube on August 18, at 2:00 PM PT.

Pacquiao vs Ugas – Main Event Press Conference Live Stream



