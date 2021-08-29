Watch Amanda Serrano vs Yamileth Mercado Live Stream on Showtime

Puerto Rican multi-division champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano is set to defend her WBC, WBO featherweight world titles against Mexican challenger Yamileth Mercado as the co-main event to the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Pay-Per-View event on Showtime.

Serrano, 32, is boxing’s only 7-division female world champion, she is considered one of the best multi-division champions alongside the great 8-division champion Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao and she always comes to fight.

What makes Serrano a great fighter is her willingness to bring the fight to her opponent and really apply pressure with intelligent counter punching.

She has 40 wins, one loss, one draw and 30 of her wins by way of knockout so you know she packs a punch.

Her opponent in tonight’s bout will be Yamileth Mercado of Mexico a WBC super-bantamweight champion who is moving up to featherweight to try and upset Serrano.

Mercado who only has 5 knockouts of her 18 wins, will be the smaller woman and will have to make up for her lack of power with punch output. Her plan is to try to push a high workrate and win on volume, but she could get caught with a power punch by Serrano that could end the night.

Tonight Serrano and Mercado will be in a classic Puerto Rico versus Mexico rivalry bout. In boxing history some of the greatest wars in boxing were between Puerto Rican and Mexican fighters and tonight the women will try to upstage the males on the card by delivering one of the best fights of the night.

Watch the live stream on Sunday, August 29, 2021 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on SHOWTIME PPV (www.sho.com/sports/fights/4661/paul-vs-woodley)

