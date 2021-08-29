Watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Fight Live Stream on Showtime PPV

The new cash cow of boxing, YouTube superstar Jake “Problem Child” Paul, returns home to Ohio to take on former UFC champion Tyron Woodley at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on Sunday, August 29, Live on SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View.

The Co-Main event will be a women’s world featherweight championship between Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano and Yamileth Mercado of Mexico.

Serrano is a southpaw and considered by many boxing pundits the female equivalent to Manny Pacquiao, she holds a record 7-weight division titles and is looking to take out Mercado and hopefully land super fight with Irish superstar Katie Taylor down the line.

Jake Paul, 24, went from doing boxing for fun against other YouTuber’s to now fighting former fighters in Ben Askren and now Tyron Woodley.

The young Ohio native comes from a wrestling background and spent days working blue collar jobs with his father and brother and credits his fathers strict discipline and work ethic for his toughness in the ring.

This will be the social media star’s biggest test yet, and he knows if he wins it would shut the naysayers up about his ability to take on a real striker.

Woodley, 39, is retired from the UFC and coming off a 4 fight losing streak, but is widely recognized as one of the top welterweight great champions in the companies history. Tonight Woodley will be making his professional boxing debut and will make a career high purse more than any of his MMA fights combined and he feels like Paul will learn the hard way that boxing is not a game when he faces him in the ring.

Paul will rely on his youth and size, and Woodley will have to get in close and close the distance to make the fight competitive, the fight is a pick em fight because the fans don’t really know what will do or how he will react when a power puncher like Woodley connects on his chin.

Also on the card are a pair of British boxing standouts, heavyweight contender Daniel Dubois and boxing prospect Tommy Fury brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury making their US boxing debut’s.

Fight Card

Cruiserweight – Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

Women’s Featherweight Championship – Amanda Serrano vs. Yamileth Mercado (WBC, WBO Titles)

Heavyweight – Daniel Dubois vs. Joe Cusumano

Light Welterweight – Ivan Baranchyk vs. Montana Love

Cruiserweight – Tommy Fury vs. Anthony Taylor

Junior Middleweight – Charles Conwell vs. Juan Carlos Rubio

Watch Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley on August 29, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT Live Stream on SHOWTIME PPV (www.sho.com/sports/fights/4661/paul-vs-woodley)

