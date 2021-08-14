Watch John Riel Casimero vs Guillermo Rigondeaux Fight Live Stream on Showtime

The Premier Boxing Champions fight card for August 14th at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California features a Bantamweight triple-header topped off by a world title fight John Riel Casimero vs. Guillermo Rigondeaux and will be televised on SHOWTIME and live streamed on the SHOWTIME APP.

The main event of the evening is a WBO bantamweight championship that features the legendary two-time Olympic gold medalist Guillermo ‘El Chacal’ Rigondeaux taking on the wild brawling champion John Riel ‘Quadro Alas’ Casimero.

The fight will be a styles match up that pits a slick counter punching defensive boxer against a wild hard hitting brawler and could end in a KO with both fighters trash talking before the fight promising to hurt each other.

Casimero, 31, is promoted by Manny Pacquiao and comes from the Philippines but trains in Las Vegas and California.

The brash Filipino champion held titles in three different weight divisions and will have a nine year age advantage in youth over Rigondeaux.

Rigondeaux, 40, is a veteran of the game and held titles at bantamweight and super-bantamweight, tonight he will try to recapture a world title in the 118-pound division after the WBA stripped him of his title the day of the fight.

A win over Casimero would make Rigondeaux next inline to unify the titles against either Nonito Donaire or Naoya Inoue.

The undercard features undefeated Gary Antonio Russell taking on Emmanuel Rodriguez in a WBA interim title fight which could pit the winner against the WBA championship main event winner.

US Olympian Rau’Shee Warren will take on Damien Vazquez and hopes to inch closer to another shot at the WBA bantamweight world title he once held.

Fight Card

Bantamweight Championship – John Riel Casimero (Champ) vs. Guillermo Rigondeaux (WBO Title)

Bantamweight – Gary Antonio Russell vs. Emmanuel Rodriguez (WBA interim Bantamweight Title)

Bantamweight – Rau’shee Warren vs. Damien Vazquez

Light Welterweight – Brandun Lee vs. Ezequiel Fernandez

August 14, 2021 at 10:00PM EDT / 7:00PM PDT on SHOWTIME and Live Stream on the SHOWTIME APP.

Like this: Like Loading...