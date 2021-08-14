Watch Joshua Buatsi vs Richard Bolotniks Free Fight Live Stream Undercard

Matchroom Boxing holds the Fight Camp finale on August 14th from the Matchroom HQ in Brentwood, Essex, with Joshua Buatsi vs. Richard Bolotniks as the headline bout.

The event will be live streamed on DAZN and a FREE preliminary undercard and pre-fight countdown show will be streamed on Matchroom’s official YouTube channel.

Joshua Buatsi is an undefeated light heavyweight contender who won the Bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics for Team Great Britain.

Buatsi feels at the age of 28 he is ready and primed for a title shot and will be in a WBA title eliminator tonight against Richard Bolotniks.

The hard hitting Buatsi has has knocked out 12 of his 14 opponents and feels he will do the same tonight to earn a spot as a mandatory challenger for a world title.

Latvian Bolotniks from Latvia hasn’t lost a bout since 2018 and despite early losses on his record has been able to develop into a much better boxer winning 7 in a row leading up to his bout tonight.

The 31-year-old is ready to pull of an upset and win a spot on the WBA mandatory challenger list for the world title.

The Fight Camp Free Live Stream on YouTube will feature Zelfa Barrett vs Viorel Simion in a lightweight clash as the opening bout followed by Ray Fordv vs Reece Bellotti in a featherweight showcase.

The YouTube live stream begins at 9:30 AM PT and the Main Card will show on DAZN at 11:00 AM PT.

DAZN Main Fight Card

Light Heavyweight – Joshua Buatsi vs Richard Bolotniks

Lightweight – Joe Cordina vs Joshuah Hernandez

Welterweight – Michael McKinson vs Przemyslaw Runowski

Super Bantamweight – Hopey Price vs Claudio Grande

Bantamweight – Kash Farooq vs Luis Gerardo Castillo

YouTube LiveStream Card

Featherweight – Raymond Ford vs Reece Bellotti

Lightweight – Zelfa Barrett vs Viorel Simion

Before The Bell: Fight Camp: Buatsi vs Bolotniks Live Stream Undercard



