Watch Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas Fight Live Stream on YouTube

Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao is one of the greatest boxers of all time and he will return to action on Saturday night for the first time in more than 2 years against WBA champion Yordenis Ugas in a battle to prove who the real title holder is. The event takes place at the T-mobile arena in Las Vegas, and will be live streamed online on FOX Sports Pay-Per-View the Premier Boxing Champions YouTube page.

Also on the card is a crossroads fight between two former world champions Robert Guerrero and Victor Ortiz. Undefeated Filipino featherweight contender Mark Magsayo will take on Julio Ceja.

Pacquiao was originally slated to fight undefeated unified WBC/IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. until a sudden change of events occurred when Spence underweight a pre-fight physical that determined his retina was torn and three doctors all told the proud champion he would not be able to fight.

Instead of scraping the event, Pacquiao was given a late replacement in Yorenis Ugas who was scheduled to fight on the undercard. Ugas opponent Fabian Maidana also suffered an eye injury and was removed from the card.

The 42-year-old Pacquiao will try once again to defy the odds and become a world champion. For Ugas this is a big moment for him if he beats Pacquiao he adds a hall of fame legend to his resume and establishes himself as one of the best pound for pound boxers in the world.

Robert Guerrero, 38, is a two division world champion holding titles at featherweight and super-featherweight, he is on a three fight win streak and is looking to make another run for a world title at 147-pounds.

Victor Ortiz, 34, is a former WBC welterweight champion who trains under Freddie Roach at the Wild Card Boxing Gym in Hollywood, alongside Manny Pacquiao.

Guerrero vs. Ortiz is a crossroads fight with two former world champions trying to revive their boxing careers and get another chance at title contention.

Mark Magsayo and is considered one of the rising stars in Philippines boxing, tonight the talented featherweight will Julio Ceja of Mexico in a 12 round battle.

Fight Card

WBA Welterweight Championship – Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas (Champ)

Welterweight – Victor Ortiz vs. Robert Guerrero

Featherweight – Mark Magsayo vs. Julio Ceja

Featherweight – Carlos Castro vs. Oscar Escandon

August 21, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT on FOX Sports PPV and on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y0A8xTr5zuI)

