Watch Tommy Fury vs. Anthony Taylor Fight Live Stream on Showtime

Tyson Fury is the undefeated heavyweight champion of the world and his kid brother Tommy Fury is ready to make a name for himself and will have the chance to shine on the biggest stage of his career when he makes his USA debut against MMA fighter Anthony Taylor on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley on Sunday night in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fury, 22, is undefeated with 6 wins and 4 by way of knockout. The Gypsy lineage is strong with Fury as his family comes from a fighting family and his half brother Tyson is the best heavyweight in the game today and he looks to follow in those footsteps.

Tonight will be a big moment for the handsome young boxer because he will make his boxing debut in the United States and has his eyes set on the winner of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley which could be a huge Pay-Per-View event itself.

First Fury must get by MMA veteran and Jake Paul sparring partner, Anthony “Pretty Boy” Taylor.

Taylor is a relative unknown but he sure can sell a fight by trying to use his flamboyant personality and trash talk to try and get under the skin of Fury.

Even suggested if he wins he get to have one night with Fury’s lady Molly-Mae Hague and demanding a rematch in Wembley stadium in England.

Taylor complained that the fight was being switched to a 4 round fight on purpose to favor Fury because Fury had trouble making weight and couldn’t go past 4 rounds, if the fight went longer Taylor believes it would favor him.

The size advantage for Fury is the key to the fight he will have the height, reach and power advantage and looks to demolish the American trash talker and put on an explosive display of boxing in the opening bought.

Sunday, August 29, 2021 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT for $59.99 Live Stream on (www.sho.com/sports/fights/4661/paul-vs-woodley)

