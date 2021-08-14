Watch Vergil Ortiz vs. Egidijus “Mean Machine” Kavaliauskas Live Stream Undercard

Golden Boy Promotions heads out to Texas on August 14th to showcase the hometown hero Vergil Ortiz Jr. taking on Egidijus “Mean Machine” Kavaliauskas in a main event that is sure to deliver fireworks, Live Streamed on DAZN.

Fight fans can watch the undercard fights before the main card for free on DAZN’s YouTube page.

Ortiz (17-0, 17 KOs) trains out of the Robert Garcia Boxing gym in Riverside, California by way of Texas. In his corner tonight will be his father Vergil Sr. who is confident his son will deliver an impressive showing tonight.

What makes the 23-year-old Ortiz so special according to his promoter Bernard Hopkins is he possesses the calmness of a ring veteran and also has the deadly power to end a fight in any round.

The young knockout artist isn’t even in his prime and his power is just going to get even more potent as he reaches his late 20s.

His opponent tonight Mean Machine Kavaliauskas (22-1-1, 18 KOs) of Lithuania is best known for giving undefeated welterweight champion Terence Crawford his toughest fight.

The Lithuanian will try to press the power puncher and keep close to him and try to grind him out to really test his conditioning, this is a tough fight for Ortiz who has ending all of his opponents by knockout and will be a good test to see if he is finally ready for a world title.

Fight Card

Welterweight – Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs Egidijus “Mean Machine” Kavaliauskas

Super Featherweight Championship – Rene Alvarado vs Roger Gutierrez (WBA title)

Super Lightweight – Alex Martin vs Josec Ruiz

Light Flyweight – Felix Alvarado vs Israel Vazquez

Super Lightweight – George Rincon vs Nikolai Buzolin

Super Lightweight – Alex Rincon vs Sanny Duversonne

VERGIL ORTIZ JR VS. EGIDIJUS KAVALIAUSKAS UNDERCARD FIGHTS LIVESTREAM



YouTube upload by DAZN

The Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs Egidijus Kavaliauskas main card takes place on August 14, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET/PT, Live Stream on DAZN.

