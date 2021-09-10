BKFC 21: Cochrane vs. Richman, Shewmaker vs. Burns Free Live Stream Prelims

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship heads to Omaha, Nebraska for BKFC 21: Dakota Cochrane vs. Mike Richman and Sam Shewmaker vs. Josh Burns on September 10.

The main card will be shown live online through the BKFC App and also through PPV on BKFC.TV, fight fans can enjoy a FREE preliminary undercard stream featuring 3 fights and a preview of the events to come.

The BKFC 21 Free live stream will be on the official Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship YouTube channel.

Undefeated Dakota Cochrane will put his 2 and 0 record on the line against “The Marine” Mike Richman, 1-0, also undefeated in a main event that will deliver the fireworks.

Also on the fight card UFC veteran and Omaha’s own Houston Alexander will make his BKFC debut against Wes ‘Soldier’ Combs in a heavyweight scrap.

Alexander was known for his heavy hands and exciting fighting style when he fought in the MMA realm, tonight he will try to bring that style over to the world of Bare Knuckles.

In the co-main event, Sam Shewmaker will face Josh Burns in heavyweight tussle that could end in a KO at any time.

There will be a total of 9 fights on tonight’s card and fight fans need to tune in because the fights can end quickly and don’t want to miss all the action.

The prelims undercard live stream starts at 5:00 PM PT on YouTube.

BKFC 21 Preliminary Fight Card

Keilen Fantroy vs. Juan Carlos Deleon

Erick Murray vs. Roberto Guzman

Adam Valcourt vs. Jeff Souder

BKFC 21 Free Prelim Undercard Video



YouTube upload by Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Watch BKFC 21 live on Friday, September 10 2021 at 8PM EST exclusively on the BKTV App or order online at BKFC.TV

Like this: Like Loading...