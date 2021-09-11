Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort, Tito Ortiz vs Anderson Silva Live Stream on Triller

Boxing and MMA worlds collide when former heavyweight boxing champion of the world Evander “The Real Deal” Holyfield comes out of retirement to take on former UFC champion Vitor “The Phenom” Belfort in the main event of Triller Fight Club Legends II on September 11th.

Former US President Donald Trump will do special No Holds Barred commentary during the event on FITE.TV.

The Co-Main event has two MMA legends and former UFC Champions Anderson “The Spider” Silva and Tito Ortiz going toe to toe in an 8-round cruiserweight bout.

Former Cruiserweight/Heavyweight champion David Haye comes out of retirement to fight his friend and businessman Joe Fournier in a Heavyweight exhibition scheduled for 8-rounds.

130 pounders Andy Vences of the USA takes on Irish slugger Jono Carroll to kick off the Triller Fight Club broadcast.

The event will included several musical acts that will play between bouts including Snoop Dogg.

The original main event was supposed to pit the Golden Boy of boxing Oscar De La Hoya against Vitor Belfort but Oscar fell sick and had to be pulled from the event.

with only a few days notice the 58-year-old Holyfield stepped in to replace De La Hoya and the fight was eventually moved to Florida from California because the athletic commission in California refused to sanction the fight.

The event takes place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Miami, Florida and will be shown on Pay-Per-View live stream on FITE.TV for $49.99 and the Triller streaming app.

Triller Fight Club Card

Heavyweight – Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort

Cruiserweight – Tito Ortiz vs. Anderson Silva

Heavyweight – David Haye vs. Joe Fournier

Super Featherweight – Andy Vences vs. Jono Carroll

Musical Acts

Anitta

Lunay

Gente de Zona

Snoop Dogg & Marvin Gaye

The Legends II event airs on Saturday, September 11th at 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT.

Like this: Like Loading...