Free Live Stream: Mauricio Lara vs. Josh Warrington 2 Undercard on YouTube

British featherweight Josh Warrington is ready to redeem himself after losing to Mauricio Lara by stoppage last February. The two combatants will meet again in the ring tonight on September 4 live on DAZN. Fight fans will be able to watch a Free live stream on YouTube before the main card.

Matchroom Boxing and DAZN will stream the Before The Bell undercard which features several top Matchroom boxers in a pre-fight show before the stacked main event broadcast.

The DAZN broadcast will feature Olympic Gold Medalist and current women’s undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor defending her titles against Jennifer Han. Undefeated Conor Benn will take on Adrian Granados in a welterweight 10 round attraction, and Australian hottie Ebanie Bridges will duke it out against Mailys Gangloff in a women’s bantamweight bout.

The undercard live stream will feature Hopey Price taking on Zahid Hussain in a super-bantamweight clash.

Price, 21, comes from Leeds, England and is a slick southpaw with an undefeated record of 5 wins, 0 losses and 1 win by KO.

Even though he doesn’t show much power the Brit believes as he progresses and grows and gets more rounds in the knockouts will come.

Another Leeds native Jack Bateson will continue to climb the ladder and protect his undefeated record taking on Felix Garcia.

Like Price, Bateson isn’t known for power, the 27-year-old has 12 wins with zero losses but only 3 knockouts on his record.

Before The Bell Fight Card

Featherweight – Hopey Price vs. Zahid Hussain

Junior Featherweight – Jack Bateson vs. Felix Garcia

Junior Middleweight – Brandon Stansfield vs. MJ Hall

Light Heavyweight – Mali Wright vs. Anthony Woolery

Lara vs. Warrington 2 YouTube Live Stream Undercard



YouTube Video Upload By DAZN

Like this: Like Loading...