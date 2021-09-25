I get it Canelo Alvarez, If you’re not cheating, you’re not trying to win

If you’re not cheating you’re not trying to win. It goes unspoken but is completely understood by high-level competitors. Almost all high-level competitors that have a burning desire to win will cheat. Let us not kid ourselves in that regard. This notion is found in all of sports.

NASCAR drivers are known for it (Top 20 racing cheats: “If you ain’t cheatin’ you ain’t tryin’.”). I’m not picking on NASCAR, by posting the link. I can find cheating articles written on and for all sporting industries. I don’t want this article to be filled with links to cheats, you get the point. If you’re not cheating, you’re not trying to win is a real attitude and predominate in high level competition. I get it and you should understand it.

We agree, Horse racing is known for it. Baseball is known for it. Basketball is known for it. Football is known for it. Even the gentleman’s game of Golf, has golfers that cheat. But none of these other sports cheat to the level of Boxing.

In Boxing the referees cheat, the judges cheat, the fighters cheat, the promoters cheat and the sanctioning bodies cheat. Sad but true.

Usually, through testing, they find a boxer that is trying to enhance their ability to perform or to fight better, in order win. e.g.

Tyson Fury – Nandrolone, Canelo Alvarez – Clenbuterol, Luis Nery – Zilpaterol, Dillian Whyte – Methylhexaneamine.

If caught early the sanctioning body pretends to be outraged, and issues a suspension that ends before a scheduled fight date. In that way, the fight can go on as planned and the money can be made and paid.

The WBC recently did this for Saul “Canelo” Alvarez after he tested positive for a performance enhancing drug Clenbuterol. Canelo claimed he got the PED in his system from eating tacos. Canelo essentially claimed that the meat in Mexico is latent with Clenbuterol. This of course means that you could randomly pick out any taco eater from the streets of Mexico and he too or she too, would test positive for Clenbuterol.

These claims are very disrespectful to the intelligence of the fans. The Mexicans have a saying, “I was born in the morning, but not this morning.”

Even worse is that the WBC has now set a baseline for the PED Clenbuterol. i.e. you can have the PED in your blood system. This of course feeds into the lie that the meat eaten in Mexico is latent with Clenbuterol. The boxing industry should band together and throw away any, and all, WBC belts and not pay them any sanctioning fees.

The WBC should not be allowed to stay in the business of sanctioning fights, if they stand by that lie about the meat in Mexico.

Performance Enhancing is not fair to the sport and fighters should not be allowed to take part in the use or have any measurable level in their bodies.

I heard a fighter praising Canelo for getting faster as he has gotten older. This is impossible to do naturally. There is no way a fighter can get faster as he ages, naturally. The only way it can happen is with the use of PED’s. I assure you, if Canelo goes under strict drug testing for 8 to 12 weeks, he won’t be so fast when the period is over.

I get it. He wants to win. He wants to be great. I get it. If you’re not cheating you’re not trying to win. That is a true statement. Believe me Canelo is trying to win. He is not the only one. I want to be clear about that. e.g.

Kid Galahad – Stanozolol, Eric Molina – Dexamethasone, Bermane Stiverne – Methylhexanamine, Billy Joe Saunders – Oxilofrine, Roy Jones Jr – Androstenedione.

The problem I have is people are saying he is the pound for pound best. I doubt it. If you take away the Clenbuterol where is he? Well, he won’t be the pound for pound best. I don’t think the average person knows how much PED’s add to your ability.

Simply said they can raise your mortality to immortality. PED’s can make a good guy a great guy. We saw it in baseball when PED’s were rampant. Good players became great players. Also, take a look at the professional bodybuilders. You can’t get that way eating ‘maters and ‘taters.

Because the average person doesn’t understand the benefits of using PED’s on your natural ability, they dismiss the advantages gained by the fighters they support.

In closing I say this. If real honest random testing of boxers, for PED’s were taking place, some of the best fighters would only be good fighters. I also say, Canelo, the so-called pound for pound best, wouldn’t be the pound for pound best. He would just be a good fighter and he knows it. He, Canelo, never says he’s innocent. He, Canelo, never suggests that you test him during his preparations.

If you’re not cheating, you’re not trying to win. I get it.

