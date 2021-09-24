VIDEO: Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk Live Stream Weigh-In

Matchroom Boxing will hold the big heavyweight championship bout between champion Anthony Joshua and challenger Oleksandr Uysk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Saturday September 25, Live Stream on DAZN.

The official weigh-ins will live stream on YouTube on Friday the day before the big boxing event.

Joshua, 31, currently holds the WBO, IBF and WBA world heavyweight titles and he is the biggest boxing star currently active in the UK.

Undefeated Ukrainian challenger Oleksandr Usyk, 34, is a former undisputed Cruiserweight champion of the world, who moved up to the heavyweight division to seek bigger paydays and a chance at the coveted world heavyweight championship.

Joshua and Usyk will have no issue making weight on Friday because the heavyweight division has no limit.

Joshua will have the height and weight advantage since he is a natural heavyweight at 6 ft 6 in tall. Usyk will be shorter by 3 inches and will likely weigh much less than Joshua.

Also on the fight card is unbeaten WBO cruiserweight champion and knockout artist Lawrence Okolie taking on Dilan Prasovic of Montenegro, they must make the 200 lbs limit.

Former super middleweight champion Callum Smith returns to action at light heavyweight against veteran Lenin Castillo, weight limit of 175 lbs.

Undefeated KO puncher Maxim Prodan of Ukraine will make his UK debut against Albanian Florian Marku in a 10-round bout at welterweight 147 lbs.

Manchester boxing great Ricky Hatton’s son Campbell Hatton will take on Sonni Martinez of Uruguay in a lightweight 6 rounder, weight limit of 135 lbs.

Fight Card and Weights

Heavyweight – Anthony Joshua (Champ) vs. Oleksandr Usyk

Cruiserweight (200 lbs) – Lawrence Okolie (Champ) vs. Dilan Prasovic

Light Heavyweight (175 lbs) – Callum Smith vs. Lenin Castillo

Welterweight (147 lbs) – Maxim Prodan vs. Florian Marku

Middleweight (160 lbs) – Cristopher Ousley vs. Khasan Baysangurov

Lightweight (135 lbs) – Campbell Hatton vs. Sonni Martinez

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk Weigh-In Live Stream and Video Replay



YouTube Video by Matchroom Boxing

Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk takes place on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. BST on DAZN.

