Watch Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz Fight Live Stream on Triller

Triller Fight Club presents Legends II featuring Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort and Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz in a can’t miss event where legends of Boxing and mixed martial arts collide in an event with music and boxing, and also former President Donald Trump doing commentary on September 11th.

The main event of the evening will feature Evander “The Real Deal” Holyfield the former heavyweight and cruiserweight champion of the world taking on former UFC champion Vitor “The Phenom” Belfort in an 8-round heavyweight fight.

The co-main event features two MMA legends and former UFC champions, Anderson “The Spider” Silva taking on Tito “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” Ortiz in an 8-round Cruiserweight bout.

Silva, 46, shook the boxing world when he beat former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June by decision, and out classed him with boxing and swagger.

For Silva the opportunity to fulfill his childhood dream of boxing in big fights has helped him during these trying times.

He was counted out as past his prime and washed up in MMA after reigning supreme for years at middleweight champion, now at the age of 46 when most fighters are retired he found a second chance at combat glory with boxing.

Even Mexican boxing star, Canelo Alvarez, was impressed by Silva’s performance, he got up from his ringside seat to congratulate the Brazilian star after his decision win over Chavez Jr. and gave him high praise for his boxing skills.

Tonight Silva will take on another UFC legend in Tito Ortiz who is also 46 years old, and he will try to continue his win streak in boxing against another big name.

Ortiz, 46, last fight in 2019 when he choked out former WWE star Alberto El Patrón at Combate Americas 51: Tito vs. Alberto.

This is an entirely new realm for Ortiz who is known as a wrestler who used ground and pound to win most of his fights in the cage.

He complained of difficulty making weight and felt that Silva wanted to weaken him to gain an advantage but Ortiz rather forfeit some of his purse rather than risk his health trying to make 195 pounds, so he came in at 200 even.

Ortiz will apply the Mexican style pressure and make it a dog fight, he said he will go for the KO and make Silva work hard in the ring.

Triller Legends II: Holyfield vs. Belfort, Silva vs. Ortiz airs on September 11, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET on FITE.TV.

