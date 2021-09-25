Watch Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk Fight Live Stream on DAZN

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony “AJ” Joshua puts his titles on the line against undefeated former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The event is promoted by Matchroom and will be live streamed on DAZN.

The undercard will featured a cruiserweight championship between champion Lawrence Okolie and challenger Dilan Prasovic, former super middleweight champion Callum Smith will be making his light heavyweight debut against Lenin Castillo and Campbell Hatton will be in a lightweight feature.

Joshua, 31, is the biggest active boxing star in the United Kingdom and he brought pride and honor to the country when he captured the Gold medal at the 2012 Olympic games in London.

Even after a shocking TKO upset defeat to Andy Ruiz the British public still stood by him and he bounced back to reclaim his titles by decision over Ruiz in the rematch.

This fight with Usyk is a huge event due to the fact that Joshua will be taking on one of the best pound for pound boxers in the world and a fellow 2012 Olympic Gold medalist. Usyk also fights out of a slick southpaw stance and can present problems for the much bigger Brit

Usyk, 34, is a colorful personality out of the Ukraine. He fights with an awkward southpaw style which makes his opponents have trouble hitting him clean.

Before moving up to heavyweight he captured all four titles at the cruiserweight division making him one of the few undisputed champions in recent history.

Tonight the questions will be answered if Anthony Joshua will be able to prevail with his size and punching power, or if the smaller Usyk can box the perfect fight and pull off the upset.

The winner could be next for the winner of the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III WBC championship, if that fight happens it will be a massive event for the title of undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

Fight Card

Heavyweight Championship – Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk (WBA, WBO, IBF Titles)

Cruiserweight Championship – Lawrence Okolie vs. Dilan Prasovic (WBO Title)

Lightweight – Campbell Hatton vs. Izan Dura

Light Heavyweight – Callum Smith vs. Lenin Castillo

Welterweight – Maxim Prodan vs. Florian Marku

Middleweight – Chris Ousley vs. Khasan Baysangurov

Watch Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. BST, Live Stream on DAZN.com

