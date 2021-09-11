Watch BKFC 21: Dakota Cochrane vs. Mike Richman Fight Live Stream

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship goes the Ralston Arena in Omaha, Nebraska on September 10 for BKFC 21: Cochrane vs. Richman live streamed online through the BKFC APP.

The Co-main event is a heavyweight slug fest between Sam Shewmaker and Josh Burns and the featured bout of the evening will be former UFC fighter Houston Alexander making his BKFC debut against West Combs.

MMA fighter turned bare knuckle boxer, Dakota Cochrane is 3-0 in his bare knuckle career, and he will go up against fellow undefeated fighter Mike “The Marine” Richman in the main event.

Cochrane has found a home in bare knuckle having beaten former UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks by TKO and knockout artist Chris Leben by decision.

Houston Alexander is 49 and last fought in 2017. Alexander was an unlikely star in MMA and made his name when he fought in the UFC and later on in Bellator, he feels age is just a number and his body is fresh and recovered from the long layoff from combative sports.

Tonight Alexander will take on Wes Combs in a heavyweight special attraction that will have the Omaha crowd on their feat to cheer on Alexander who grew up in the city as he makes his debut.

The entire card will be fast paced as usual and stacked with 11 title fights, 3 on the free YouTube prelims and 9 on the main card broadcast on the BKFC APP and BKFC.TV.

BKFC 21 Fight Card

Dakota Cochrane vs. Mike Richman

Sam Shewmaker vs. Josh Burns

Houston Alexander vs. Wes Combs

Ryan Roberts vs. Jorge Gonzalez

Jason High vs. Rocky Long

Sean Wilson vs. Will Shutt

Kevin “TJ” Benson vs. Cody Land

Keilen Fantroy vs. Juan Carlos Deleon

Erick Murray vs. Roberto Guzman

Adam Valcourt vs. Jeff Souder

Watch BKFC 21 live on Friday, September 10 at 8:00 PM EST Live Stream on the BKTV App or on BKFC.TV

Like this: Like Loading...