Watch David Haye vs Joe Fournier Live Stream on Triller Fight Club

Former Cruiserweight and Heavyweight world champion David “The Hayemaker” Haye returns to the boxing ring on September 11 against friend Joe Fournier on the undercard of the Triller Fight Club: Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort Legends event.

Haye, 40, retired from boxing in 2018 after suffering two back to back stoppage losses to Tony Bellew.

The charismatic champion who held the Cruiserweight title and moved up to heavyweight to claim the belt against the giant WBA champion Nikolay Valuev in 2009, is eager to step back into the ring after several years away.

Tonight Haye will take on his friend Joe Fournier in an exhibition bout.

The fight came to fruition because the two had dinner one night and talked about who would win if the two fought and Fournier who is also a boxer himself claimed he would beat Haye.

So the two decided to square up in the ring in an exhibition bout, and Haye claims this will be a bigger payday than he received in 2017 when he fought Tony Bellew.

Fournier, 38, is a businessman and professional boxer with a record of (9-0-1, 9 KOs) he last fought on Triller Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren event against reggaeton artist Reykon stopping him in the second round.

Fournier called out Jake Paul after his fight but the young YouTube star eventually left Triller and signed with SHOWTIME boxing.

Former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz will also be on the card in a cruiserweight bout that will be scheduled for 8 rounds as well as a super featherweight special attraction Andy Vences vs. Jono Carroll.

Watch the Triller Fight Club: Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort event on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT on Trillerfightclub.com and FITE.TV PPV.

