Watch Ebanie Bridges vs Mailys Gangloff Fight Live Stream on DAZN

The gorgeous and tough Australian boxing sensation, Ebanie Bridges, is ready to step back into the boxing ring and will take on Mailys Gangloff on the Josh Warrington vs. Mauricio Lara 2 card, Live on September 4th on DAZN.

Ebanie “Blonde Bomber” Bridges is well known for her sexy weigh in’s but also showed the world that she is more than just a pretty body, when she steps into the ring she goes to war and has no quit in her.

Bridges, 34, is also a school teacher in her native Australia and despite her advanced age she keeps in shape and has great conditioning.

The fight that put Bridges on the map was her very first title shot against WBA bantamweight champion Shannon Courtenay back in April 2021.

Bridges and Courtenay traded barbs on social media and during the pre fight face offs. The two female combatants really got into it verbally and promised they would bring it on fight night, and they did, the two went to war and despite losing the fight, Bridges won over fans with her valiant effort with a swelling eye she could barely see out of.

Tonight against Mailys Gangloff she will continue her path and if she keeps on winning she hopes to get another crack at a world title and achieve her dream and goal of becoming a world champion.

Watch the Mauricio Lara vs. Josh Warrington 2 Live Stream on September 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. BST on DAZN.com

