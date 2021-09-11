Watch Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort and Donald Trump Live Stream on FITE

Triller Fight Club holds another star-studded boxing and musical event headlined by Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort and with surprise commentary by former President Donald Trump, the event will take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Miami, Florida and live stream on FITE.TV.

The Co-Main event is a UFC legend versus UFC legend match up with Anderson “The Spider” Silva taking on “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” Tito Ortiz.

Former cruiserweight and heavyweight boxing champion David Haye will also be part of the card taking on his friend and boxer Joe Fournier in a 8-round exhibition.

The opening fight of the Triller broadcast is a 10-round super featherweight scrap Andy Vences vs. Jono Carroll.

Evander “The Real Deal” Holyfield is 58-years-old and took this fight on late notice when the original headliner Oscar De La Hoya had to pull out of the event.

The fight was to be held at The Staples Center in Los Angeles, California but the athletic commission would not sanction the fight, so Triller had to move the event to Florida.

Belfort, 44, was cutting down in weight to fight Oscar De La Hoya below 200 pounds, but for this fight he won’t have to worry about shaving off those last few pounds and will be able to hydrate properly since it will be at heavyweight.

Belfort held the UFC belt and Holyfield held the heavyweight and cruiserweight titles in boxing, this is a true legends match between two combative sports icons who are known for their hands and warrior spirit.

The Co-main event has fight fans hyped up after seeing Anderson Silva toy with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr a much younger former boxing world champion and win, they want to see him in the boxing ring again and he was given the opportunity to fight on this card against another MMA legend in Tito Ortiz.

Silva and Ortiz are both 46 years old, but Ortiz is more known for his grappling while Anderson was considered one of the best boxers or strikers in MMA and he proved his boxing his levels above most MMA fighters with his one sided schooling of Chavez Jr this year.

During fight week, a surprise guest commentator was announced to work the fight and that was none other than former United States President Donald Trump who agreed to do an alternate commentary stream with his son on FITE.TV while the main broadcast team consists of former welterweight boxing champion “Showtime” Shawn Porter and rapper/actor 50 Cent.

Fight Card

Heavyweight – Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort

Cruiserweight – Tito Ortiz vs. Anderson Silva

Heavyweight – David Haye vs. Joe Fournier

Super featherweight – Andy Vences vs. Jono Carroll

Musical Performances

Anitta

Lunay

Gente de Zona

Snoop Dogg & Marvin Gaye

Donald Trump No Holds Barred – Live Alternative Commentary for Triller Fight Club: Holyfield vs Belfort PPV on FITE.TV

The Legends II event airs on Saturday, September 11th at 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT.

