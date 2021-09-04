Watch Josh Warrington vs Mauricio Lara Rematch Live Stream on September 4

The anticipated rematch between Josh Warrington and Mauricio Lara will take place at the Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds, England on September 4 and will be shown on the DAZN Live Stream online.

The undercard will be stacked with a co-main event between two fighters ready to trade blows after trading harsh words, undefeated Conor Benn will taking on the tough American slugger Adrian Granados in a welterweight clash that will be sure to please.

Olympic Gold Medalist and women’s undisputed and undefeated welterweight champion Katie Taylor will defend her titles against Jennifer Han.

Jovanni Straffon will trade leather with Maxi Hughes in a lightweight feature.

And Australian fan favorite Ebanie Bridges who always comes to fight will take on Mailys Gangloff in a women’s bantamweight bout.

Josh Warrington (30-1, 7 KOs) of Leeds fought 23-year-old Mexican Mauricio Lara (22-2, 15 KOs) back in February of 2021 and lost the fight via TKO in round 9.

The fight was a massive upset and nobody expected the unbeaten British star to lose but Lara was able to defeat Warrington on his home turf and plans on proving that the first fight was no fluke by beating him once again.

Warrington, 30, is not going to overlook Lara this time around and said he has come prepared and ready, he will not make the same mistakes he did the first go.

Tonight’s boxing event is promoted by Matchroom Boxing and broadcast by DAZN. All fights have been approved by the commission and follow proper pre-fight safety and testing protocols.

Fight Card

Featherweight – Mauricio Lara vs. Josh Warrington

Welterweight – Conor Benn vs. Adrian Granados

Women’s Lightweight Championship – Katie Taylor vs. Jennifer Han (Undisputed Title)

Lightweight – Jovanni Straffon vs. Maxi Hughes

Women’s Bantamweight – Ebanie Bridges vs. Mailys Gangloff

Super Bantamweight – Hopey Price vs. Zahid Hussain

Featherweight – Jack Bateson vs. Felix Garcia

Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. BST on DAZN.com

