Watch Katie Taylor vs Jennifer Han, Conor Benn vs Adrian Granados Live Stream on DAZN

The Mauricio Lara vs. Josh Warrington 2 fight card on Saturday night will be stacked with great fights, including Irish star Katie Taylor vs. Jennifer Han and Conor Benn vs Adrian Granados.

The event is promoted by Matchroom boxing and will be live streamed online through the DAZN streaming app.

Katie Taylor, 35, is the greatest amateur boxer in Ireland’s history, and the undefeated and undisputed lightweight champion is considered in the top pound for pound female fighters today.

Taylor made history when she won the gold medal at the 2012 Olympic games in London. Given her decorated amateur pedigree, she was bound to make a splash once she hit the pro circuit.

Tonight she will defend her titles against a very tough former featherweight champion Jennifer Han of the USA.

Conor Benn, 24, is the son of legendary British super middleweight champion Nigel “The Dark Destroyer” Benn.

The young Benn competes in the welterweight division and is coming off a sensational first round knockout of Samuel Vargas.

Tonight he will step up again against American Adrian Granados in what could be his toughest test since the Vargas fight.

The two proud fighters will carry their intensity to the ring and will be in top form.

Granados is looking to upset Benn and squash the hype surrounding him, both fighters will come to the ring prepared and after weeks of trash talking on social media and in interviews they will finally be able to settle it with their first in the ring on Saturday night.

Fight Card

Mauricio Lara vs. Josh Warrington

Conor Benn vs. Adrian Granados

Katie Taylor vs. Jennifer Han (Undisputed Title)

Jovanni Straffon vs. Maxi Hughes

Ebanie Bridges vs. Mailys Gangloff

Watch Lara vs. Warrington 2 fight card on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET/PT on DAZN.com

