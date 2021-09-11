Watch Kerman Lejarraga vs Dylan Charrat Fight Live Stream on DAZN

Matchroom Boxing heads over to Palau Olímpic Vall d’Hebron in Barcelona, Spain on September 11th for a night of exciting fights headlined by Spain’s own Kerman Lejarraga taking on Frenchman Dylan Charrat in a junior middleweight clash, live streamed online through the DAZN app.

Also on the card is former world champion Kiko Martinez taking on Jayro Duran and Mary Romero defends her Women’s European Super-Bantamweight title against undefeated Amy Timlin.

Lejarraga (32-2, 25 KOs) is a hard hitting puncher from Bilbao, Basque Country, Spain, and his nickname is The Revolver of Morga.

Tonight the hometown favorite will try to continue his quest to a world championship title and he will take on a very game undefeated French fighter in Dylan Charrat.

Charrat (20-0-1, 6 KOs) is a former welterweight European title holder and his best win is over Bradley Skeete in 2018.

The undefeated Frenchman wants to pull off the upset and beat Lejarraga in his home country to show the world that he isn’t afraid to travel to beat top guys on their own soil.

This will be another step forward for the undefeated Charrat and he hopes to get closer as well to a world title.

Kerman Lejarraga versus Dylan Charrat will be a match up of Puncher versus Boxer, and we will see who prevails the KO artist or the slick boxer.

The fight card is promoted by Matchroom Boxing and broadcast online by DAZN.

Fight Card

Junior Middleweight – Kerman Lejarraga vs. Dylan Charrat

Super Featherweight – Kiko Martinez vs. Jayro Duran

Women’s Super Bantamweight – Mary Romero vs. Amy Timlin

Lightweight – Youssef Khoumari vs. Vicente Martin Rodriguez

Welterweight – Cyrus Pattinson vs. Dimitru Vicol

Lightweight – Moussa Gholam vs. Mauro Alex Perounene

Super Featherweight – Cristobal Lorente vs. Anuar Salas

Kerman Lejarraga vs. Dylan Charrat takes place on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 7:00 pm BST Live Stream on DAZN.com

