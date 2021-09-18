Watch Thor Bjornsson vs Devon Larratt, Josh Bridges vs Jacob Heppner Live Stream Online

The big CoreSports Fight Night 3 event featuring Thor Bjornsson vs Devon Larratt and Josh Bridges vs. Jacob Heppner will take place on Saturday in Dubai on CoreSports.World Live Stream.

Thor Bjornsson also known as “The Mountain” from the famous HBO show Game of Thrones, is also a world champion Strongman who has won the World’s Strongest Man title.

He was originally scheduled to fight fellow strongman Eddie Hall, but Hall suffered an injury during training camp and had to pull out of the fight.

Popular arm wrestling champion Devon Larratt of Canada decided to step in and fill the void in a few weeks notice with little to no boxing training or experience.

Larratt served in the Canadian military special forces for over 15 years and has no fear. He even boasted about wanting to have a battle scar at the end of the fight and knows he will be the smaller man going into the fight but wants to make sure he leaves his all in the ring win or lose.

Thor is confident heading into the bout and feels he will knock out Larratt early even as early as the first round, he doesn’t believe Larratt was able to adjust to the boxing training in a few weeks time.

In boxing you want your arms to be loose and fluid so you can extend the jab, while in Arm Wrestling they try to keep the arms tight and snug so you can pin the opponents arm.

Thor is confident having mainly focusing on boxing training for a year has helped him adjust to throwing more fluid punches and his cardio is getting better.

The other big fight on the card is a battle between two CrossFit rivals, Josh Bridges and Jacob Heppner.

Bridges and Heppner have been longtime rivals in CrossFit and will finally be able to punch each other in the face in a grudge match that will bring out the warrior in both.

CoreSports 3 Fight Night Card

HAFTHOR BJORNSSON vs. DEVON LARRATT

JOSH BRIDGES vs. JACOB HEPPNER

ANTHONY DE BRUIJN vs. GIORGI GACHECHILADZE

MARTIN BAKOLE vs. HARUNA OSUMANU

STEFI COHEN vs. MARCELA NIETO

AVRIL MATHIE vs. JESCA MFINANGA

STEPHANE FONDJO VS. BADRI GOGICHASHVILI

FAHAD AL BLOUSHI vs. AYUBU TEZIKOMA

SULTAN AL NUAIMI vs. ALBERT COMMEY

SAMIR ANWAR vs. TERENCE MOKAMBY SAMEH

JESUS GAMBOA ROMERO vs. NNACHI CHUKWUEMEKA KALU

KHALID NASIR vs. ABDUL MALIK JABIR

JADIER HERRERA vs. OLUWASEUN EMMANUEL OLUWASUYI

The Live Stream will air on Saturday, September 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST, and costs $9.99 on www.coresports.world

Like this: Like Loading...